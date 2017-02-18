Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Supports Scott Pruitt Confirmation to Lead the EPA

“We were very pleased to see the Senate finally confirm Scott Pruitt as the new administrator for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Our thanks go out to Nebraska Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse for supporting Mr. Pruitt’s nomination, as well.”

“Now, the hard work begins. Mr. Pruitt will now take on the enormous task of truly reforming a federal agency which has spent the past eight years waging war on our nation’s farm and ranch families. From the obviously harmful Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) and greenhouse gas regulations to the lesser known changes made to oil spill and irrigation motor regulations, it is our hope that Mr. Pruitt will not only repeal many of these economically harmful regulations, but also work to ensure the EPA’s culture of regulatory expansion is permanently changed.