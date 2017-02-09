Strong Finish for 2016 Red Meat Exports, New Volume Record for Pork

Pork exports in 2016 reached record volume levels while pork and beef exports overall finished the year strong. The U.S. Meat Export Federation says beef and pork exports finished the year with strong December results.

Pork export volume reached a record 2.31 million metric tons in 2016, up eight percent year-over-year, and two percent above the previous high in 2012. Export value increased seven percent from a year ago, to $5.94 billion. December pork exports totaled 222,000-some million metric tons, up 18 percent year-over-year, valued at $564.2 million, up 20 percent.

Beef exports increased 11 percent in volume to 1.19 million metric tons and one percent in value to $6.34 billion from 2015. December exports totaled more than 116,000 million metric tons, up 24 percent year-over-year. This was the largest monthly volume since July 2013 and the largest ever for December.

Export value was $619.1 million in December, up 22 percent. Overall, exports accounted for 25.8 percent of total U.S. pork production and 13.7 percent of total U.SA. beef production in 2016.