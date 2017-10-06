Students: Apply by Oct. 25 for Pork Mentorship Program

Choosing a career path can be difficult. In a world full of occupational options, it is helpful to receive a little guidance along the way. That’s why the Nebraska Pork Producers Association is extending help to college-age students who apply to participate in the Pork Mentorship Program.

The deadline for submitting student applications is October 25, with selection notifications to be sent to applicants by November 1.

The Pork Mentorship Program is a career development program that provides a variety of hands-on experiences to promote leadership and communication skills, ultimately fostering career development. The NPPA Pork Mentorship Program is more than just a scholarship. It’s a way for students to build their capacity as a leader and professional in the swine and agriculture industries in Nebraska. The program provides students with an opportunity to identify future career goals and to evolve into strong agricultural advocates.

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association wants college-age students to be a part of the Pork Mentorship Program. If students are connected to agriculture and believe in the future of the pork industry, they are encouraged to apply. $500 scholarships are available for college-age students who have an interest in the pork industry – they don’t have to be a pork producer!

Eligible applicants must

 Be enrolled full-time in a Nebraska post-secondary school, and be between 18-24 years of age

 Be able to attend all quarterly meetings and complete all requirements before receiving his/her scholarship

 Have access to and communicate effectively via email

Who Should Apply?

College-age men and women who have an interest in agriculture and the pork industry. You don’t have to be a pork

producer.

What Will I Do?

Job-shadow pork industry professionals, promote agriculture and the pork industry, and improve your leadership,

team building and communications skills. You’ll also travel to the World Pork Expo and attend other exciting

industry tours and group events.

Apply Now!

Interested students should complete the application and submit an up-to- date resume by October 25. Applications

will be reviewed, and selection notifications will be sent by November 1. Students may apply for the scholarship

online by visiting the youth tab on www.nepork.org