Students selected for 2019 pork mentorship program

The Nebraska Pork Producers Association is proud to welcome participants of the 2019 Pork Mentorship Program. This year, five college-age students will participate in the program, which has worked to further develop youth leaders through individual and group based learning experiences since 1999.

Participants in the 2019 Pork Mentorship Program are:

Darren Segner of Friend, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science with an option in food animal production and management. Darren is the son of Paul and Deb Segner.

Heather Hunt of Fullerton, CA, is a sophomore at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science with an option in meat science. Heather is the daughter of Bradley and Lisa Hunt.

Mekenzie Beattie of Sumner, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Agribusiness. Mekenzie is the daughter of Bart and Shana Beattie.

Miranda Mueller of Yutan, is a freshman at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science, Grazing Livestock Systems. Miranda is the daughter of Matt and Steph Mueller.

Ronald Kramer of West Point, is a senior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln studying Animal Science, Grazing Livestock Systems. Ronald is the son of James and Julia Kramer.

The 2019 Pork Mentorship Program is comprised of five members attending college at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln, with academic majors that represent a cross section of interests and disciplines within the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

Each year, participants in the Pork Mentorship Program participate in activities that encourage personal growth, career readiness, and develop leadership skills, while expanding their knowledge of the pork industry. Participants are also active in projects that encourage giving back to their community. Each of the participants will receive a $500 scholarship upon the successful completion of requirements throughout the year-long program.