Subcommittee Examines Farm Policy in Advance of the Next Farm Bill

Today, Rep. Rick Crawford (AR-1), Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee’s Subcommittee on General Farm Commodities and Risk Management, held a hearing to evaluate the effectiveness of farm policy in advance of crafting the next farm bill. Members heard from producers who discussed the importance of both commodity policy and crop insurance. This hearing continues the committee’s hearing series to set the stage for the next farm bill.

“A farm bill is written to be an aid for producers during bad times and help their operations survive to farm another year. When we wrote the last farm bill, times were good in farm country. Now, that is not the case. Today, we heard of the hardships farming families are experiencing day in and day out to get financing, pay back debts, and simply try to break even. It is important we look at the current environment our farmers and ranchers are facing and adjust policies to reflect that in the next farm bill,” said Subcommittee Chairman Crawford.

“Commodity prices have collapsed over the past four years and net farm income continues to fall, with no relief in sight. In spite of growing pressure in the countryside, the 2014 Farm Bill is now projected to save $104 billion over the next 10 years—four times the estimate at passage. The agricultural community has repeatedly answered the call for deficit reduction. In light of that, it is important that we craft strong and effective policies in the next farm bill that meet the risk management needs of our farmers and ranchers and ultimately benefit consumers,” said House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway.

Written testimony provided by the witnesses from today's hearing is linked below.

Witness List:

Mr. Wesley Spurlock, President, National Com Growers Association, Stratford, TX

Mr. Ron Moore, President, American Soybean Association, Roseville, IL

Mr. David Schemm, President, National Association of Wheat Growers, Sharon Springs, KS

Mr. Peter Friederichs, President, National Barley Growers Association, Foxhome, MN

Mr. Dan Atkisson, Vice Chairman, National Sorghum Producers, Stockton, KS