SUE PEARMAN RECEIVES NEAFCS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Sue Pearman, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator in Central Sandhills Area, has been named the 2017 recipient of the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences (NEAFCS) Distinguished Service Award.

Sue was recognized for the honor at the national meeting held the week of October 16-19, 2017 in Omaha, NE. This award was given to Sue in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln the past 17 years.

The Distinguished Service Award is the highest award presented by the NEAFCS. The award recognizes members for leadership, educational program efforts and professional development, said Andrea Nisley, member of the NEAFCS Awards Committee.

Sue serves Nebraska Extension as 4-H and Positive Youth Development Educator. She is Past-President of NEAFCS – Nebraska affiliate and a member of the Medicare Education Team.