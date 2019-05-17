class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385429 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Summer: Brought to You by Agriculture! — Friday Five

BY RRN Staff | May 17, 2019
Friday Five -- May 17, 2018

Why did Bryce and Alex leave the office? Where did they go? Why is Bryce wearing a Hawaiian shirt? What kind of hat is on Alex’s head? Can Bryce even fish? Does Alex know how to swim?

So many questions that are all answered in Friday Five!

Bryce and Alex celebrate the start to summer vacation! They know you’re itching to go to the lake, so they have the inside scoop on five lake must-haves that support Nebraska’s farmers!

STORIES:

– Ride to the Lake with Soybeans

– Fuel Up with Ethanol

– Shoo Bugs, Don’t Bother Me

– Here Fishy, Fishy

– Row, Row, Row Your Kayak

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments