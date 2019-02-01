Super Bowl LIII MVP: Agriculture — Friday Five

Don’t panic, NFL fans. Agriculture hasn’t actually been named the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LIII, but it was able to put up a handful of impressive statistics on the boards for a game that has yet to be played! In this episode of Friday Five, Alex will highlight “four quarters” of agriculture stats. .
PLUS, we’ll travel to “The Big Easy” to get an update from Bryce Doeschot who’s been enjoying much warmer weather this week!
Pregame Show: Cattle Convention, NCBA Trade Show
- Bryce Doeschot Reports from New Orleans
Quarter 1: Thank Farms for Footballs
- NFL Footballs Handmade in U.S. from Cowhides
Quarter 2: Bacteria Intercepted at Super Bowl Party
- Avoid Cross Contamination, Properly Store Foods
Quarter 3: Nebraska Commodities Score Big
- Popcorn, Potatoes, Corn Used in Popular Snacks
Quarter 4: Ag Spreads its Wings, Flies to Victory
- Chicken Wing Consumption at All Time High