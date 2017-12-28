Swine Profitability Conference set for February 6

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State University’s 2018 Swine Profitability Conference is planned for Tuesday, Feb. 6. This year’s event will be hosted at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan.

Each year the Swine Profitability Conference focuses on the business side of pork production.

“Attendees will have a chance to learn ideas for improving their businesses from leading producers, veterinarians and economists,” said Mike Tokach, University Distinguished Professor in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry and a swine extension specialist. “This conference is designed to help producers stay competitive in today’s swine industry.”

The conference will feature speakers from an array of swine-related businesses, including:

· Dr. Doug MacDougald, Southwest Vets, will discuss managing pig health with minimal antibiotic use in commercial pig production.

· Ben Woolley and Ben Keeble, Sunterra Farms, will address opportunities and pitfalls of producing antibiotic-free pork.

· Terry Nelson, Husky Hogs, will share his story of rebuilding after a catastrophe.

· Dr. Gray Louis, Seaboard Foods, will focus on future trends impacting the swine industry.

· Dr. Lisa Tokach, Abilene Animal Health, will provide life lessons learned while practicing with Dr. Steve Henry, who recently retired after more than 40 years in swine practice.

The conference will take place at the Stanley Stout Center, 2200 Denison Avenue. The day begins with coffee and donuts at 9:15 a.m. and the program at 9:30 a.m. Lunch is included in the conference, which will end at 3 p.m.

Pre-registration is $25 per participant and due by Jan. 30. Attendees can register at the door for $50 per participant.

More information, including online registration, is available at KSUSwine.org or contact Lois Schreiner at 785-532-1267 or lschrein@ksu.edu.