Syngenta, DuPont To Develop New Herbicide Chemistry Class

Syngenta and DuPont Crop Protection (DuPont) recently announced the publication of a joint patent, focused on the development of a new herbicide chemistry class.

Collaboration on the project started in 2015 and has resulted in the joint patent entitled “Substituted cyclic amides and their use as herbicides.” The new herbicide has entered into the pre-development stage and is expected to be launched in 2023.

“We are very pleased that our collaboration with Syngenta has extended into a joint research project for a new herbicide chemistry class,” said Timothy P. Glenn, president, DuPont Crop Protection. “Partnerships for the advancement of crop science and development of crop protection solutions help growers realize the potential in their fields.”

Jon Parr, president for Crop Protection at Syngenta, said “We are excited to be working again with DuPont on this herbicide research and development project. Success in this field will bring much needed new technology to farmers in the increasingly challenging area of weed management, including resistance.”