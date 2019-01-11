Taco Bell Promises More Sustainable Beef

Taco Bell recently outlined a series of changes it intends to make in 2019. The goal of the changes is to move the business in an eco-friendlier direction into the future.

The food service chain, featuring more than 7,000 restaurants around the nation, says a key part of their promise is to make sure all of their beef Is sustainable. The industry website MeatingPlace.com says, to accomplish the goal, Taco Bell has joined the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef. It’s a network of beef industry experts from the beef supply chain, academia and research, environment and animal welfare organizations, and veterinarians.

At the same time, Taco Bell is promising to make its restaurants more appealing to vegetarians. The company says, “Later this year, Taco Bell will be testing its first dedicated vegetarian menu in stores, as well as new featured vegetarian items to try.”

Other Taco Bell promises include getting rid of the extra-large soda cups, simpler and higher-quality ingredients, improved recycling, and a goal of creating 100,000 new jobs by 2022.