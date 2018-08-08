Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program Accepting Applications

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The 2018 Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program is currently accepting applications from high school seniors or college freshmen who are passionate about agriculture and are interested in representing Kansas in a week-long exchange program October 28 through November 4, 2018.

Each year the National Taichung Agricultural Senior High School in central Taiwan hosts students from the Midwest for this program. The Kansas Department of Agriculture coordinates the selection and participation of Kansas students, who will tour agricultural facilities and businesses in Taiwan and learn about Taiwanese agriculture.

“The Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program gave me the opportunity to experience differences in agriculture and culture by completely immersing myself in them,” said Katie Lybarger, 2017 program participant.

“The Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program is a tremendous opportunity for students who have an interest in agriculture,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director for KDA. “Students are able to return from Taiwan with a broader understanding of international agriculture and the role that exports play in their local communities.”

Two students will be selected to represent Kansas. To be eligible to apply, students must be a high school senior or college freshman at least 18 years of age with a strong Kansas agricultural background and must have a valid U.S. passport and be willing and able to pay airfare costs.

Applications must be submitted by August 31. Students interested in applying can find more information at agriculture.ks.gov/AgEd. The Taiwan Agricultural Youth Exchange Program is coordinated by KDA with support from the Kansas FFA Association and Kansas 4-H.

For more information, contact Robin Blume, KDA education and events coordinator, at Robin.Blume@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.