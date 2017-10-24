Tax relief discussed at Morrill County Farm Bureau meeting

BRIDGEPORT – The Morrill County Farm Bureau held it’s annual fall meeting last night in Bridgeport to discuss issues pertinent to area ag producers. Among those issues is property tax relief, but with the relief comes the question of funding for education.

“Well we’re hoping for a solution for funding education that’s what needs to happen,” said Jeff Metz, president of the Morrill County Farm Bureau. “We spend a lot of tax dollars on education K-12 districts right now, where we are really relying on property taxes and farmers and ranchers. We can’t stand to pay a whole lot more and every year it gets higher and higher. There just has to be a common sense solution where everyone is paying a little bit more.”

Senator Steve Erdman was the keynote speaker for the meeting, and discussed his proposal to alleviate property taxes for not just ag producers, but everyone in Nebraska.

“Tax relief is important to everyone,” he said. “Especially agriculture, over the last 15 years agricultural valuations have gone up 300 percent and taxes have gone up the same.”

The petition for Erdman’s tax relief is still in the making, and Metz said striking a balance between taxes and education will most likely be difficult.

The tax relief would come from tax credits in scaling back state spending, as well as eliminating some sales tax exemptions and business tax incentives.