The 26th Annual Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Commences with Trailersfull of Horses

The 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic began with a day full of working ranch horses and ended with a night of draft horse feed team races. Twenty-one horses competed in the Ranch Horse competitions throughout the day including Ranch Horse Evaluation, Ranch Horse Versatility, Team and Open Roping and Ranch Rodeo. The judges for the events were Kevin Winter of Erickson, Nebraska and Lisa Johnson of Broken Bow, Nebraska.

The Conformation Award was presented to Lot 17 owned by Ruether Ranch and Taylor Sherwood of Broken Bow, Nebraska. The Ranch Horse Versatility was awarded to Lot 21 owned by Lee Bennet of Dannebrog, Nebraska.

The Ranch Rodeo Results are as follows:

Team Sorting: 1 st Place- Lot 5- Speared Heart Quarter Horses, Ryan Ludeke of Holdrege, NE; Lot 6- Wes Roberts of Ansley, NE; Lot 8- Danny Elwood of Oberlin, KS. 2 nd Place- Lot 2- Tailed C Ranch, Ryan Cole (Barbie Rose) of Downs, KS; Lot 9- Danny Elwood of Oberlin, KS; Lot 19- U Lazy U Horses, Seth Adam of Grand Island, NE.

Team Doctoring: 1 st Place- Lot 2- Tailed C Ranch, Ryan Cole (Barbie Rose) of Downs, KS; Lot 8- Danny Elwood of Oberlin, KS; Lot 17- Ruether Ranch, David Ruether (Taylor Sherwood) of Broken Bow, NE. 2 nd Place- Lot 1- Patrick Chester of Glade, KS; Lot 14- Sturdy Performance Horses, Travis Sturdy of Palmyra, NE; Lot 21- Lee Bennett of Dannebrog, NE. 3 rd Place- Lot 5- Speared Heart Quarter Horses, Ryan Ludeke of Holdrege, NE; Lot 9- Danny Elwood of Oberlin, KS; Lot 15- Cowtown Performance Horses, Nick Weibert of Abilene, KS.

Team Trailer Loading: 1 st Place- Lot 5- Speared Heart Quarter Horses, Ryan Ludeke of Holdrege, NE; Lot 17- Ruether Ranch, David Ruether (Taylor Sherwood) of Broken Bow, NE; Lot 21- Lee Bennett of Dannebrog, NE. 2 nd Place- Lot 8- Danny Elwood of Oberlin, KS; Lot 10- Haley Kouma (Madison Hynek) of Norfolk, NE; Lot 16- C Bar Cattle, Ross Williams (Wes Roberts) of Eddyville, NE. 3 rd Place- Lot 1- Patrick Chester of Glade, KS; Lot 11- D-Klein Farms, Duane Klein (Ryan Royle) of Fremont, NE; Lot 12- Mustard Ranch, Larry Mustard of Lexington, NE.

The Top Hand Award was presented to Danny Elwood of Oberlin, Kansas. The All Around Ranch Horse was awarded to Lot 6- Wes Roberts of Ansley, Nebraska.

New to the Classic this year was the Draft Horse Feed Team Races, featuring 18 teams from Nebraska and Colorado. This new event to the Classic schedule drew a standing-room only crowd. Results are as follows:

Draft Horse Feed Team Races: 1st Place- Rex Wempen of Minden, Nebraska. 2 nd Place- Darryl Hill of Greeley, Colorado. 3 rd Place- Cody Wolf of Cozad, Nebraska. 4 th Place- Keith Rudeen of Elm Creek, Nebraska.

The Ranch Horse Sale begins at 2 pm, where the 2017 Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic Supreme Horse will be crowned.