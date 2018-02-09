The 33rd Nebraska Women in Agriculture (WIA) Conference

The 33 rd Nebraska Women in Agriculture (WIA) Conference will be held Feb 22-23 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Kearney.

The Women in Agriculture Conference is an annual two-day event designed to educate and uplift women producers involved in any aspect of Nebraska's agricultural industry. Through workshops and presentations, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners. This conference focuses on the five areas of agricultural risk management. Over 30

concurrent workshops will be hosted over the two-day event that focus on risks encountered on the farm and ranch, as well as inspiring keynote speakers.

Visit the WIA website at https://wia.unl.edu/ for a complete

agenda/registration, or visit the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference Facebook page.