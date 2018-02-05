Leading Beef Breed Associations Partner to Release “Premium Red Baldy” Program

Two of the largest beef breed associations in the U.S. have teamed up to offer commercial cattlemen a groundbreaking, genetically verified program to improve their bottom line. The Red Angus Association of America and the American Hereford Association are proud to introduce the “Premium Red Baldy” program, designed to capitalize on the best traits from both breeds while developing supreme quality commercial females.

RAAA CEO Tom Brink and AHA Executive Vice President Jack Ward announced the new initiative at the 2018 Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show in Phoenix.

At The Red Reception, a special breeder’s event held to commemorate the joint venture, Brink said, “Both Red Angus and Hereford are committed to the success of commercial cow-calf producers, and we believe the pathway to profitability begins with having the right genetics in the cow herd. This new program will help producers access genetically verified females that are packed with heterosis and ready to go to work on farms and ranches all across the country. It all starts with the right cow traits, and Premium Red Baldy females will excel in that regard.”

“AHA is honored to join Red Angus to introduce the Premium Red Baldy program that identifies genetically superior F-1 females,” Ward said. “The AHA and RAAA are the only two breed associations that implement a mandatory whole herd reporting performance program which gives strength and reliability to their respective genetic evaluations.”

Premium Red Baldy is a tagging program designed to take advantage of hybrid vigor by maximizing the best traits of both breeds and providing commercial producers with premium replacement females. This program, targeting only heifers, will generate females for the commercial producer by emphasizing longevity, fertility, adaptability and efficiency. This partnership of powerhouse breeds promises to elevate the best genetics from each, and will build better F1 females to further the beef industry.

To take advantage of the program, producers must verify that eligible females are sired by AHA or RAAA registered and transferred bulls. The bulls must also rank in the top 50 percent of their respective breed for AHA’s Baldy Maternal Index (BMI$) or RAAA’s Herdbuilder Index (HB). Targeted breed percentages will range from 25 – 75 percent for both breeds, with the balance being the alternate breed.

Cattlemen and women should call their respective breed association office to verify females and order Allflex™ tags for the program. Tags will be shipped to the producer upon completion of a satisfactory phone interview and only enough tags will be shipped to match the number of red bodied and white or brockle-faced females born on the operation. Premium Red Baldy is not a Process Verified Program (PVP) through the USDA.