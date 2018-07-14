The Beautiful Pig, Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat And Raw Pork And Beef Products Produced Without The Benefit Of Inspection And Shipped Under U.S. Retention

WASHINGTON– The Beautiful Pig, Inc., a Longview, Wash. establishment, is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat and raw pork and beef products because the products were produced, packed and distributed without the benefit of inspection and were also under U.S. retention when shipped without approval, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The products were produced on various dates from June 2, 2017 through July 8, 2018. The following products that are subject to recall can be found here. [View Labels (PDF only)]

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1098” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product labels do not include any identifying lot codes or use by dates and were distributed to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered when FSIS received a report from a third party regarding sales of product that had not been produced with the benefit of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Christopher Leach, President, at TheBeautifulPig11@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can “Ask Karen,” the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.