This Farmer Found WHAT In His Grain Bin?! – Friday Five (March 1, 2019)

A Minnesota farmer was hauling grain and came across an unexpected helper! The photo was posted on social media saying “You know it’s been a long and cold winter when the deer are doing this!”

Alex and Bryce run down the weekly agriculture news that you won’t want to miss!

Video: Friday Five for March 1, 2019

Other stories for the week:

#Febru-Dairy brought us some udder-ly great photos from dairy farmers all over!

Commodity Classic is happening in sunny Florida and Farm Broadcaster, Susan Littlefield, brings us an update.

National Nutrition Month is in March and we recap few Nebraska commodities that bring the best nutrients to the table.

Modernized National FFA Federal Charter passed and became law last week at the end of National FFA Week.

