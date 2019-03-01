class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369222 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

This Farmer Found WHAT In His Grain Bin?! – Friday Five (March 1, 2019)

BY RRN Staff | March 1, 2019
Friday Five, March 1, 2019

A Minnesota farmer was hauling grain and came across an unexpected helper! The photo was posted on social media saying “You know it’s been a long and cold winter when the deer are doing this!”

Alex and Bryce run down the weekly agriculture news that you won’t want to miss!

Video: Friday Five for March 1, 2019 

Other stories for the week:

  • #Febru-Dairy brought us some udder-ly great photos from dairy farmers all over!
  • Commodity Classic is happening in sunny Florida and Farm Broadcaster, Susan Littlefield, brings us an update.
  • National Nutrition Month is in March and we recap few Nebraska commodities that bring the best nutrients to the table.
  • Modernized National FFA Federal Charter passed and became law last week at the end of National FFA Week. 

 

Watch more agriculture news from the Rural Radio Network:

