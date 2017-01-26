Threats to US Ag Trade with China, Mexico ‘Far Bigger Deal’ Than TPP

Threats to US trade with China or Mexico, which have been raised by Donald Trump’s US presidency, look far more serious than the loss of the TPP deal, a senior CME Group executive said, foreseeing a jump in ag price volatility.

Erik Norland, executive director and senior economist of CME Group, downplayed President Trump’s decision on Monday to withdraw the US from the TPP, the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal, saying that “I do not think it really changes very much”.

The TPP, even if Mr Trump had not intervened, “lacked support to get through Congress”, Mr Norland told investors on a call organised by Chicago broker Allendale.

While the deal held out the potential for opening up “some opportunities to US farmers to export more” to other nations signed up to TPP… “the good news for US farmers is that it does not change the status quo because the agreement had not been ratified in any case”.

‘Different case’

However, Nafta – the 24-year old free trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico – “is a different case”, Mr Norland said.

“The US has become a big corn exporter to Mexico, much to the consternation of Mexican farmers,” he said, in comments which come as a swathe of US agricultural groups are lobbying Mr Trump to protect trade between the two countries.

On Monday, 130 ag-related groups – ranging from trade giants such as Bunge and Cargill to meat producers such as JBS and Tyson Foods to industry associations representing sectors from apples to wheat – signed a letter to the new president stressing the significance of export market access to US farming.

“Although some important gaps in US export access still remain, increased market access under Nafta has been a windfall for US farmers, ranchers and food processors,” the letter said.

“US food and agriculture exports to both countries have more than quadrupled, growing from $8.9bn in 1993 to $38.6bn in 2015.”

Mexico will in fiscal 2017 buy $18.3bn of US ag products, making it the third ranked export market for the US behind China and Canada, on Washington’s own estimates.

‘Really, really bad news’

Indeed, Mr Norland also said that was he “much more concerned” over the potential for a “trade war with China”, which Mr Trump has accused of currency manipulation, and threatened with steep import tariffs.

“The potential for a trade war with China is very, very significant,” Mr Norland said, see two ways in which Beijing might return fire.

“One of the ways China can retaliate if President Trump attempts to protect US manufacturers would be to buy less agricultural goods from the US,” threatening exports worth $21.8bn in fiscal 2017, on USDA estimates.

Another would be to depreciate the renminbi, which China has actually been trying to prop up, to stem inflationary pressures, at a cost of some $50bn a month.

“If he starts a trade war with China, it might encourage them to devalue their currency,” an outcome which “could be really, really bad news for US farmers.

It would “reduce [China’s] ability to buy good including corn wheat, soy pork, live cattle and all manner of other goods from the US and other countries”.

Silver linings?

Mr Norland added that hiccups to Nafta or Chinese trade would come with some compensations for US farmers, given, for instance, the boost to Mexico’s own export prospects from the peso devaluation Mr Trump’s threats have encouraged.

“The Mexican peso has crashed versus US dollar, making their agricultural producers very, very competitive against the US.”

Furthermore, at least some of the US trade to China potentially lost through a trade war may be regained from other importers displaced by a shift by Chinese buyers to other origins.

‘Options to soar’

Mr Norland contrasted the potential for ructions in agricultural trade with the weak price of crops on global futures markets, and the lack of volatility in options.

“The cost of buying options protection, or insurance if you will, is not particularly high by historical standards,” he said.

“The agricultural goods markets are not pricing major volatility going into the Trump administration.”

Mr Norland said that his concern was that “going into the later part of this decade, the cost of options on a variety of products like corn, wheat and soy might begin to rise very, very substantially”

This could be for reasons other than Mr Trump, with the likes of oil price volatility and a potential La Nina weather pattern other potential events to watch out for.