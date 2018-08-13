Three Sponsors to be Honored at 91st National FFA Convention & Expo in October

INDIANAPOLIS (Monday, Aug. 13, 2018/National FFA Organization) – Three sponsors will be honored with the Distinguished Service Citation during an onstage ceremony at this year’s National FFA Convention & Expo, held in Indianapolis Oct. 24-27.

Culver Franchising System of Prairie Du Sac, Wis.; DFA – Dairy Farmers of America of Kansas City, Mo.; and Lincoln Electric/The James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation of Cleveland, Ohio, will receive the citation for their outstanding contributions to FFA and agricultural education on the national level.

For the past six years, Culver’s has been a key partner with the National FFA Organization. The company not only supports FFA at all levels – local, state and national – they continue to elevate awareness about FFA in their restaurants and introduce their customers to the organization. Much of their in-store fundraising happens at the local level, and they also connect restaurants with local chapters so they can supply one or more FFA jackets per year. In addition, their overarching campaign, “Thank You Farmers” highlights the importance of family farms, knowing where your food comes from and the importance of agricultural education.

DFA – Dairy Farmers of America is celebrating 45 years of support to the National FFA Foundation. Through their values of providing leadership, support and assistance to youth pursuing education and careers in agriculture. Their support of the Milk Quality and Products Career Development Event is just one way they strengthen FFA members in their knowledge of quality production, processing, distribution, promotion and marketing of milk and dairy foods.

Lincoln Electric/The James F. Lincoln Arc Welding Foundation has been a sponsor of the National FFA Organization since 1948. Through the long-standing support, they have provided in-kind supplies as well as financial support of the FFA mission through proficiency and career and leadership development events. During National FFA Convention & Expo they engage with FFA members and teachers with hands-on activities and lesson plans. They continue to demonstrate their commitment to FFA and agricultural education through their educational materials.

Awards such as the Distinguished Service Citation recognize that FFA makes a greater impression on students through the cooperation of the entire community. FFA and agricultural education programs have helped millions of students achieve extraordinary success for 90 years.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 668,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.