Tour Confirms ‘Good But Not Great’ Crops

The Midwest Crop Tour gave a “good but not great” assessment on how corn and soybeans look this growing season.

Corn came in with an overall number of 167 bpa. There have also been several other Central IL crop tours that have been in agreement on findings of yields 10-20 bushels off of last year.

Nebraska corn was called a “pleasant surprise” at 180.5 bpa.

The tour gave their overall soybean yield a 48.5 bpa. Beans have shown substantially lower pod counts through the majority of growing areas. On the entirety of the eastern route the was the consistent theme of flat bean pods. There have been more reports of two and three pods than four.

Nebraska soybeans were predicted to be down from lat year’s tremendous crop. 2017 was pegged at 56.5 bpa.