Tractor, Combine Sales Increase in June

Tractor and combine sales increased in June.

A monthly report by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers shows the sale of all tractors in the U.S. in June were up 12 percent compared to the same month last year.

For the six months in 2018, a total of 123,300 tractors were sold which compares to 115,700 sold thru June 2017, representing a seven percent increase for the year.

For the month, two-wheel drive smaller tractors under 40 horsepower were up 15 percent from last year, while 40 and under 100 horsepower tractor sales were up four percent. Meanwhile, sales of two-wheel drive 100-plus horsepower tractors were up 16 percent, while four-wheel drive tractors were up 23 percent.

Combine sales were up four percent for the month. Sales of combines for the year total 2,011 compared to 1,669 in 2017, a 21 percent increase.