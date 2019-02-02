Trade Mitigation Funds will benefit export market development

U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) and the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) have announced the U.S. wheat growers now have the opportunity to increase efforts to expand export market access with USDA’s Jan. 31 announcement awarding $200 million to 57 organizations through the Agriculture Trade Promotion Program (ATP). USW was awarded $8.25 million, which will be distributed over the next three years.

Administered by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), the ATP is one of three USDA programs within the Trump Administration’s trade mitigation package — created to ease the effects of recent trade retaliation against U.S. farmers and exporters. The funds will support export market development programs led by U.S. trade associations, cooperatives, and other industry-affiliated organizations.

“U.S. wheat growers are facing tough times right now with the impact of retaliatory tariffs putting a strain on the export market and threatening many decades worth of market development,” said Chris Kolstad, USW Chairman and a wheat grower from Ledger, Mont. “We appreciate the recognition that farmers need help to manage this additional risk. This program is a positive step forward and our people are ready to get to work.”

“With the United States exporting half of the wheat crop it grows, programs like the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program (ATP) are crucial for our farmers to remain competitive in the global market,” stated NAWG President and Sentinel, OK wheat farmer Jimmie Musick. “We welcome today’s news that our sister organization U.S. Wheat Associates was awarded significant funding for trade mitigation activities. This funding will provide some relief to the adverse impact wheat has felt since the U.S. placed tariffs on Chinese goods, opening the door for retaliation. We hope to see these affected markets opened again quickly.”