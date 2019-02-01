Training focused on quality in grain elevators

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Maintaining product quality during grain storage is always the goal of grain elevator managers. Factors impacting the grain’s quality include the product’s shipping and handling, milling equipment or machinery used in processing as well as the harvest conditions during a given year.

Educating managers on the best practices for maintaining quality grain is the goal of the offering from the Kansas State University (K-State) IGP Institute and the Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS). The GEAPS/K-State Grain Elevator Managers course will be held May 7-10, 2019 in Manhattan, Kansas.

This course benefits professionals who work in operations, procurement, management or other grain handling roles. Topics discussed in this course include grain quality management, fumigation, aeration, and human resources among other things.

“The GEAPS/K-State Continuing Education program is enhancing its joint offerings by developing a Grain Elevator Managers course,” says Carlos Campabadal, IGP Institute outreach specialist for feed manufacturing and grain quality management. “This course will cover topics that help grain elevator operators, managers and other people working in the grain industry maintain grain during storage and handling.”

GEAPS International President Robert Taylor of Cargill shares that the program will include both interactive land classroom learning components to help reinforce lessons.

“As the knowledge resource, GEAPS is excited to expand our partnership with Kansas State University,” Taylor says. “This offering will help managers learn the core skills to maintain grain quality, enforce safety best practices and ensure facilities are getting the proper return on investment.”

To learn more about this course and register for the training, please visit the IGP website at www.grains.ksu.edu/igp. Registration is now open.

In addition to supporting industry professionals through feed manufacturing and grain quality management, the IGP Institute also offers training in grain processing and flour milling, and grain marketing and risk management.

The Grain Elevator and Processing Society (GEAPS) is an international professional association that supports its members and the industry by serving as The Knowledge Resource for the world of grain handling and processing industry operations. GEAPS addresses the industry’s critical grain handling, storage and processing operations needs by providing the finest networking, professional development programs, and access to a global marketplace of equipment, services and technology solutions providers. GEAPS’ global network of industry professionals includes more than 2,800 individual members from about 1,150 companies. To learn more about GEAPS, visit their website at www.geaps.com.