trū® Shrimp Announces Plan to Build First of Its Kind Shrimp Facility in Madison, South Dakota

MADISON, SD — The trū Shrimp Company, a pioneer in healthy, innovative and sustainable shrimp aquaculture, today announced that it is planning to build its first shrimp production facility, a Harbor, in Madison, South Dakota. trū Shrimp’s advanced technology is designed to raise shrimp in a near natural and disease-free environment. Construction is expected to break ground this summer in Madison’s Lakeview Industrial Park, with the exact timeline pending the completion of permitting and financing.

“We are excited to be working with the City of Madison and the Lake Area Improvement Corporation in bringing safe and sustainable shrimp to the US consumer,” said Michael Ziebell, trū Shrimp’s president and CEO. “Though we’re headquartered in Minnesota, trū Shrimp is truly a Midwest company. Building our first Harbor in Madison reaffirms our commitment to the broader region.”

“South Dakota is pleased to welcome its newest corporate citizen, trū Shrimp, to Madison,” said South Dakota Governor, Dennis Daugaard. “The growing aquaculture industry, led by trū Shrimp, is not only a great fit for Madison, but also a natural fit for our state’s agricultural heritage.”

“trū Shrimp is going to be an excellent addition to Madison,” said Mike Malone, president of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation. “They are an outstanding company with Midwestern values and an environmental focus. We are excited to bring this opportunity to the region.”

trū Shrimp’s innovative technology changes the way shrimp are raised, free of chemicals and antibiotics. The company calls its facilities “Harbors” to reflect these new processes and says this new approach will revolutionize the way seafood companies meet the demands of their customers. trū Shrimp’s processes enable shrimp to grow in shallow water that is cleaned and reused.

Luverne, Minnesota was previously identified as the site for trū Shrimp’s first Harbor. However, there are open items related to the Luverne site that need to be addressed before trū Shrimp can proceed. “It is a matter of timing;” added Ziebell, “our timeline for capital financing and construction in 2019 does not allow adequate time to resolve the items in Luverne. Locating the first Harbor in Madison not only meets the critical components of our business model, but our timeline as well.”