Trump Administration to Revise EPA CAFE Standards

The Trump administration Monday announced it will revise fuel-efficiency and emissions regulations for cars and light trucks.

Bloomberg News was the first to report the revision effort that the administration says is needed because the current regulations are too aggressive. The Environmental Protection Agency is also considering revoking a waiver for California to allow the state to set its own standard that exceed federal regulations.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt says the agency would begin drafting new standards for 2022-2025. The Obama era regulations aimed to slash carbon emissions by boosting average fuel economy to more than 50 miles-per-gallon by 2025. Ethanol groups have supported the standards, known as CAFE standards, saying ethanol can help meet emissions targets.

Growth Energy Monday responded saying high-octane fuels, such as ethanol blends like E25-E30, should be part of this discussion moving forward.