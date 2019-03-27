Trump Effort to Change China Trade Drawing Global Support

The efforts by the Trump Administration that seek trade policy changes by China are drawing global support. Reuters reports the European Union shares many of the same frustrations over China’s technology transfer policies and market access constraints and is a “quiet supporter” of Trump’s efforts with China.

That comes as the U.S. is seeking trade talks with the EU, as well, which agriculture is a key sticking point. The ongoing talks with China continue later this week, and the Trump administration claims to be in the final stages of the negotiation. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has previously said China could double, or even triple its purchases of U.S. agricultural products as part of a trade agreement.

The current tariff climate between China and the U.S. slowed China’s purchases of U.S. farm products, including soybeans and pork. Originally thought to be completed at the end of March, some experts now say a deal may be finalized early this summer.