Trump Nominates Wheeler to Permanently Head EPA

President Donald Trump Wednesday formally nominated Andrew Wheeler to head the Environmental Protection Agency. Wheeler, who assumed the role of acting EPA administrator following the resignation of Scott Pruitt, has done “a fantastic job,” according to Trump.

The nomination will be considered by the Senate, which narrowly confirmed Wheeler as EPA deputy administrator by a vote 53-45.

Bloomberg News calls Wheeler a politically savvy former energy lobbyist and Republican Senate aide who shares Trump’s approach to environmental regulation. Wheeler said he was “honored and grateful” for the nomination.

President Trump has previously said in November that he would make the nomination of Wheeler. At the time, Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper called the move a positive step for the biofuels industry. He says Wheeler has been more open and transparent in managing the Renewable Fuel Standard.