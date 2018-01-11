Trump on NAFTA: Don’t Get Nervous

Following his address to the American Farm Bureau Federation earlier this week, President Donald Trump cautioned farmers and ranchers: “Don’t get nervous” regarding his efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

He made the comments during an interview with RFD-TV. In a separate interview with Agri-Pulse, Trump said: “I’m negotiating tough for the farmers.” Trump says he thinks the new NAFTA agreement will “come out very well for the farmer.” However, the President did not promise to not withdraw from the agreement. And, while NAFTA was top of mind for AFBF members, Trump Monday spared but one-line of his speech to the trade agreement, opting to focus on tax reform and regulatory relief. The next round of NAFTA negotiations is set to begin later this month in Canada.

AFBF officials believe agriculture issues could be a topic in the next round of negotiations, but stress automobile-related issues are the main drivers for the renegotiation effort.