BY NBC News | March 22, 2018
Trump seeks new China tariffs, as trade war worries mount

President Donald Trump on Thursday directed his top trade adviser to impose an estimated $50 billion in new tariffs against Chinese goods, his latest move against what he sees as unfair trade practices even as markets remain skittish about a possible trade war.

The tariffs target continued Chinese violations of intellectual property and technology transfer agreements that have disadvantaged U.S. companies and individuals. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer will have 15 days to release the list of Chinese goods and sectors that will be targeted, followed by a 30-day public comment period.

