The Trump transition team says Bayer will boost US investment and keep all of the company’s existing jobs in the US after completing its planned $57B takeover of Monsanto.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer says Bayer committed to spending $8B on new R&D plans, which came after executives of the two chemical and seed makers met with Trump from the deal. Bayer, which has projected $1.5B in synergies from the deal doesn’t have an immediate comment, spokesmen say.