Trump to Address Farm Bureau Convention

President Donald Trump will address the American Farm Bureau’s 100th Annual Convention on Monday, January 14th, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

It’s the second-straight year that the president will make an appearance at the Farm Bureau event. The convention runs from January 11 through January 16. Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall says his organization is honored to host the president once again. “President Trump has made agriculture a clear priority, giving farmers and ranchers a seat at the table on the top issues affecting our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities,” Duvall says. “What better way to celebrate 100 years of Farm Bureau than to welcome the president of the United States to our centennial celebration?”

The president spoke last year at the 99th event in Nashville. In remarks to the members, he said he was disappointed that it was “only” the 99th event. “You have to understand,” he told members, “100 is so much cooler, I have to be honest. So, I will be back next year.” Farm Bureau Vice President Scott VanderWal of South Dakota says a presidential speech will “really cap off the centennial.”