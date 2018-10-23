Trump to speak at FFA convention

The IndyStar reports that President Donald Trump is set to speak at the National FFA Convention on Saturday. Local reports cite a White House official confirming the news earlier today.

FFA officials expect around 65,000 FFA members, guests and advisers to attend the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo.

The President’s visit comes on the heels of a number of campaign visits, including a stop in Council Bluffs, Iowa recently.

(Video) Trump in Council Bluffs, Iowa

The last President to visit the National FFA Convention was George H.W. Bush on November 13, 1991. Ironically, the President touted his export and trade agenda.

“I am not going to apologize for a single moment that I devote to promoting America’s interests abroad,” Bush said at the time. “Every additional billion dollars in new exports — listen to this one — every one means 20,000 new American jobs”

Read more of President Bush’s speech from 1991.