Trump’s Regulation Freeze May Impact USDA Proposed Rules

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the heads of federal departments and agencies to stop advancing regulations until his own appointees are able to review them. The memo was issued by White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Friday night and is a usual occurrence when a new party takes the White House. Priebus said regulations include so-called guidance documents. He said department and agency heads should notify the Office of Management and Budget director if they want anything excluded from the freeze.

The memo appears to impact a final rule published January 19 setting animal welfare standards for poultry and livestock. It was scheduled to take effect March 20, with portions phased in through 2018. The rule is meant to enable USDA to certify products as organic.

Requirements to carry out a mandatory labeling law could also be impacted by the regulatory freeze. A pre-rule, a very preliminary regulatory step, pending at the OMB is an initial attempt by the department toward establishing a framework for identifying food products subject to the law.

The pre-rule is among four USDA regulations by the Obama administration in review by OMB. The oldest is a proposed rule to set standards for organic aquaculture or fish farming. It has been under review since August 2015.

Also impacted are multiple livestock marketing rules. One is an interim rule that would allow farmers to sue a poultry processor and pork and beef meatpackers for unfair practices if they can show that the company’s actions had adverse consequences.

One proposed rule would address the poultry tournament payment system in which a poultry farmer’s birds are ranked in comparison to other farmers’ birds. Payments to growers are increased or reduced based on the performance outcomes.

The second proposed rule would clarify what the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Administration (GIPSA) defines as unfair practices and preferences that violate the Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 governing livestock and poultry marketing and sales. The rule would establish criteria to protect the legal rights of farmers.