Two Nebraska Pig Farmers Named Finalists for 2017 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – Two Nebraska pig farmers, Bill Luckey and Leslie McCuiston, both of Columbus, are two of the four finalists who are vying to become 2017 America’s Pig Farmer of the Year SM . The goal of the program is to honor the U.S. pig farmer who best excels at raising pigs using the We Care SM ethical principles and is best able to share his or her farming story with the American public.

“To have two of the four finalists from our state is outstanding,” said Russ Vering, President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. “They both represent the best in pig farming and they are two individuals who have taken the lead on environmental sustainability, animal welfare and continuous improvement.

Farming and raising pigs has been a family tradition for Bill Luckey who is a fourth-generation farmer. Luckey, along with his wife and three sons, market 10,000 pigs a year. They also raise cattle, corn and soybeans on their farm.

Focusing on people is Leslie McCuiston’s main goal as a Senior Production Manager for The Maschhoffs, LLC. McCuiston believes in equipping her employees with the right tools to provide the

best animal care every day. She oversees 70 employees who help to take care of over 18,000 sows in Northeast Nebraska.

The four finalists are meeting today with an expert panel of third-party judges in Chicago. The judges will view on-farm videos produced at the finalists’ farms and will conduct an in-person interview with each of them.

From Aug. 30 through Sept. 8, the public can vote once a day per person per email address for their favorite finalist at www.americaspigfarmer.com. The winner will be announced Oct. 3.