Tyson Plants Continue Operation on “Day Without Immigrants”

Tyson plants were operating as normal on Thursday despite a national call for a “Day Without Immigrants”.

Gary Mickelson, Senior Director of Public Relations at Tyson Foods said, “Absenteeism was higher than normal, but operations were continuing” at their packing plants.

Immigrant labor is an important part of agriculture in the Midwest and Plains states where they help make up the workforce of meat packing plants, feedlots and ethanol plants.

Immigrants around the country have been staying home from

work and school today, hoping to demonstrate their importance to America’s economy and its way of life.The boycott was aimed squarely at President Donald Trump’s efforts to crack down on immigration.