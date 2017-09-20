Tyson Foods Puts Plans for Kansas Poultry Plant ‘On Hold’

Tyson Foods says its plans to build a $320 million

chicken-processing plant near Tonganoxie are “on hold.”

This after local officials in Kansas backed away from an incentives package to bring a Tyson Foods processing facility to the northeast corner of the state.

The Leavenworth County, Kansas Commission, voted 2-1 to rescind a previous resolution in favor of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the project. The resolution would have made the project eligible for an 80 percent property-tax reduction.

In a letter to media Tuesday, Tyson poultry president Doug Ramsey says the decision comes after the Leavenworth County Commission Monday reversed its support of issuing $500 million in industrial revenue bonds to help finance the plant.

The commission rescinded the resolution amid growing opposition to the plant from Leavenworth County residents. On Saturday, between 2,000 and 3,000 people attended a town hall and persuaded local legislators to oppose the plant.

Ramsey said Tyson still has an interest in building in Leavenworth County but will prioritize its locations in Kansas and other states that have expressed support for the plant.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the company was disappointed in the County Commission’s decision Monday. The plant would employ roughly 1,600 employees, once completed.