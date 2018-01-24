U.S. Ag, Equipment Companies, Benefiting from Trade with Cuba

U.S. agriculture is benefitting from trade with Cuba, according to new figures released by the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council.

Exports of food and agricultural products from the U.S. to Cuba in November of 2017 were pegged at $21.2 million, compared to $10.59 million in November 2016, and $6.24 million in November of 2015. There were also substantial increases in sales of farm equipment and products for hotels and airlines.

Chicken in various forms was the biggest export, followed by herbicides, according to the Hagstrom Report. In 2015 and 2016, the Obama administration expanded the list of products authorized for export to Cuba from the United States, as long as the importers were not affiliated with the Cuban government.

Further, John Deere and Caterpillar opened agricultural distribution centers and have been the biggest exporters of farm equipment, but neither company has issued sales figures for their operations in Cuba.