U.S. Dairy Says Japan, EU Trade Deal Must Carefully Consider Geographical Indications

The U.S. dairy industry is telling Japan to “proceed with great diligence” as it prepares a list of protected foods under geographic names as part of a trade agreement with the European Union.

Politico reports Japan and the EU reached political agreement on a massive trade deal earlier this year which included protections for food products with geographical place names. U.S. dairy producers have long fought the EU’s efforts to get other countries to restrict generic product names as so-called geographical indications.

In a letter to the Japanese minister of agriculture, leaders from the National Milk Producers Federation, the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the International Dairy Foods Association, said it is imperative that Japan “not overlook the enormous significance of the EU food name list for Japanese consumers and producers,” and for “lasting relationships with key international trading partners.”