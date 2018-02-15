class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291048 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

U.S. Grains Council Annual Meeting

BY Susan Littlefield | February 15, 2018
Nebraska Corn Board Chair Dave Merrell talks about this weeks annual U.S. Grains Council Meeting & his role on the Innovation & Sustainability Committee:

Nebraska Corn Board member John Greer talks about this weeks annual U.S. Grains Council Meeting & his role on the Asia A Team:

Ryan LeGrand works for the U.S. Grains Council in Mexico. He talks about this weeks annual U.S. Grains Council Meeting and the NAFTA discussion:

