U.S. Has First NAFTA Finalization Target

The United States now has a tentative timeline to complete the North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

The Trump administration notified Congress Friday evening of expected changes to trade remedy law as a result of the ongoing trade talks, according to Politico. Notification is required at least 180 days before a trade agreement is signed, under the trade promotion authority law. The House Ways and Means Committee confirmed it received the notification.

Trade promotion authority also requires the administration to give Congress another notification 90 days before signing the agreement and to publish the text of the pact 60 days before signing.

The timeline puts March 22nd as the first day a new NAFTA could be signed. However, to have the deal ready to sign, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would have to reach a deal in December and publish the text in January.