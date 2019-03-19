U.S. Likely to Battle with EU Over Ag Before Trade Talks

U.S. Trade Representative chief agriculture negotiator Gregg Doud calls European Union protectionist measures “non-science-based” and “backward-looking.” The comments signal a fight ahead between the EU and the U.S. before the two nations discuss a trade agreement, according to Bloomberg.

The U.S. is seeking a trade negotiation with the EU that includes agriculture, but the EU is not receptive to the idea. Agriculture policies differ greatly between the EU and the U.S., something Doud says is “shocking,” regarding the direction the EU is heading “when it comes to the use of science and technology in agriculture.”

Farm production in the region is subsidized and measures including controls on approvals of genetically-modified products which keep some American goods from going into the market. And, European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has insisted that agriculture would not be included in trade talks with the United States. The Trump administration, however, is seeking “comprehensive access.” For U.S. farm goods in any trade agreement with the European Union.