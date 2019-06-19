U.S. pig farmers donate 3.2 million servings of pork

Almost a million pounds of pork, or nearly 3.2 million servings, were donated by U.S. pig farmers during 2018, according to data compiled by the National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council.

Data aggregated from pork producers across the country showed that during 2018, pig farmers:

Volunteered 54,570 hours in their local communities.

Donated more than $5.5 million to charitable causes.

“These numbers are astounding,” said Gene Noem, National Pork Board treasurer and a pig farmer from Iowa. “This shows that our We CareSM ethical principles are not just something we put down on paper, but are values we live by in our communities every day.”

When pig farmers introduced the We Care ethical principles nearly 10 years ago, it was important that five of the six ethical principles were production-related, according to Noem.

“For the sixth and final ethical principle, there was no question that it should address contributing to a better quality of life in the communities that we call home,” Noem said. “Giving back also plays a powerful role in building and maintaining consumers’ trust.”

The National Pork Board and the National Pork Producers Council will continue to collect community impact data for the pork industry’s sustainability report.