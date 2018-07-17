U.S. Pork Calls for Level Playing Field on Regulatory Issues

The National Pork Producers Council says pork producers now face a “regulatory land grab” by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bearing the brunt of global trade retaliation, NPPC called on the Department of Agriculture to assert its “proper oversight” of two emerging issues: laboratory-produced cultured protein and gene editing in livestock production. The comments came after the FDA seemed to take the reins of the regulatory framework last week.

The FDA held a public meeting to address regulatory oversight of cultured products, that NPPC says are “misleading” by using terms such as “clean meat” and “prime beef” in packaging prototypes.

NPPC President Jim Heimerl said FDA oversight without USDA regulation would allow the cultured meat industry to “avoid rigorous inspection, labeling scrutiny and other regulations faced by livestock agriculture.”