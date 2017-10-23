U.S. Pork Industry Seeks 2018 Pig Farmers of Tomorrow

DES MOINES, IOWA – Oct. 23, 2017 – The National Pork Board is searching for the next Pig Farmers of Tomorrow, with applications now open for the industry award through Nov. 21 at http://www.pigfarmersoftomorrow.com The award, in its second year, is designed to recognize, inspire and connect with the next generation of American pig farmers.

This award recognizes future farm leaders, ages 18 to 29, who intend to make pig farming their life’s work and are committed to the U.S. pork industry and to raising pigs using the We CareSM ethical principles.

“One of the National Pork Board’s primary responsibilities is to train and motivate future pork industry leaders,” said National Pork Board President Terry O’Neel a pig farmer from Friend, Nebraska. “The award is designed to recognize and inspire youth who are investing their time and energy into responsible pig farming.”

Up to three award recipients will be selected. Winners will be invited to speak at National Pork Board events, including the March 2018 National Pork Industry Forum in Kansas City. They also will be responsible for providing content for the pork industry’s social media program, #RealPigFarming. To apply, applicants must be actively involved in raising pigs in the United States on a full- or part-time basis and be between the ages of 18 and 29 as of Jan. 1, 2018. Students currently enrolled in a college program also are encouraged to apply.

Applicants must have a completed Common Swine Industry Audit or be willing to have one conducted and paid for by the National Pork Board. Applicants must submit up to five photos that represent them as a Pig Farmer of Tomorrow. The National Pork Board selection committee will name up to eight semi-finalists who will be interviewed by a panel of judges to select the finalists. Three winners will be chosen based on a combination of all application materials.

“It is important for youth in our industry to make the right connections at the right time as they build a career in agriculture,” O’Neel said. “As the winners share their personal stories, the program will both recognize these future leaders and introduce them to experienced producers and networking opportunities.”