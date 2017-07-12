U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef Concludes Third General Assembly Meeting

A group of 130 representatives across the beef value chain gathered in Denver for the U.S. Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (USRSB) General Assembly Meeting July 11 – 12. This meeting allowed USRSB the opportunity to share accomplishments from the past year and the direction of efforts moving forward.

Sessions were held to update attendees on the progress of working groups, which included the Indicator Working Group’s efforts to finalize the beef sustainability metrics. The fourth iteration of the metric report was recently distributed to USRSB membership for review. Additionally, the Engagement, Measurement and Progress Working Group is developing Sustainability Assessment Guides — tools for the beef supply chain to use to self-assess their sustainability efforts. Other meeting highlights focused on findings and updates in beef sustainability research and beef consumer segmentation market research.

USRSB business updates included new board of director election results. The 2017-2018 board of directors includes Chair Rickette Collins, McDonald’s Corporation; Chair-elect Kim Stackhouse-Lawson, JBS USA; Secretary/Treasurer Debbie Lyons-Blythe, Blythe Family Farms, LLC; Past-chair John Butler, Beef Marketing Group; Ben Weinheimer, Texas Cattle Feeders Association; Steve Wooten, Colorado Cattlemen’s Association; Todd Armstrong, Elanco Animal Health; Jessica Finck, Merck Animal Health; Meghan Mueseler, Cargill; Keith Anderkin, Arby’s; Nancy Labbe, World Wildlife Fund; and Chad Ellis, Noble Research Institute.

The Roundtable currently has 104 members and includes representation from producers, allied industry, packers/processors, civil society and retail.

Moving forward, the organization will focus on finalizing the sector-specific metrics, developing the Sustainability Assessment Guides and supporting pilot projects, field trials and research with leadership from the Engagement, Measurement and Progress Working Group. USRSB efforts continue to work toward ensuring U.S. beef is the trusted global leader in environmentally sound, socially responsible and economically viable beef.