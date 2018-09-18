U.S. Soy Global Trade Exchange Attracts International Buyers

International soy and grain buyers, transportation representatives and officials, agriculture producers, government officials and industry experts all gathered at the U.S. Soy Global Trade Exchange in Kansas City, Mo. August 28–30.

Before heading to the exchange, one trade team from Japan made a stop at Nebraska Soybean Board member Daryl Obermeyer’s farm near Brownville, Neb. where they toured his farm and met with an equipment retailer, agronomist and researcher from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln extension office.

After a drone demonstration to detect crop deficiencies, the trade team had the opportunity to get behind the wheel of Obermeyer’s combine.

“It generally seems that some of these people who live in a big city in Asia have never been on a farm, so they’re most fascinated with the machinery,” Obermeyer said. “One of the men said to me, ‘Now this is a farm.’ It’s just something they’re not exposed to every day. I appreciate how pleased they seemed to be to be out in a rural area where there’s a lot of technology in agriculture.”

Along with the other NSB representatives, Obermeyer and the trade team then left for the Global Trade Exchange. While the trade meetings with buyers and the merchandising companies took place behind closed doors, Obermeyer networked with other producers and listened to presentations from industry experts.

Though the producers discussed U.S. trade policy amongst themselves, one topic remained even more timely.

“The number one topic when you get farmers together is the weather,” Obermeyer said.