U.S. SOY GROWER LEADERS PARTICIPATE IN EXPHOTEL IN MEXICO

BY JDELCARMEN, USSEC | June 19, 2018
USSEC consultant Pedro Gonzalez and USB director Mark Caspers, from Nebraska, interact with customers at the U.S. Soy booth

American Soybean Association (ASA) president and former USSEC director John Heisdorffer, an Iowa farmer, and United Soybean Board (USB) director Mark Caspers, a soybean farmer from Nebraska, participated in Exphotel, the leading trade show for Mexico and Latin America’s hotel, restaurant, and institutions (HRI) sector on June 14.

Visitors to the U.S. Soy booth at Exphotel enjoyed sampling various foods fried in neutral tasting U.S. soybean oil

 

Exphotel was one part of a U.S. soybean oil mission attended by USSEC staff from multiple countries, held in Cancun, Mexico from June 11 to 14, focusing on U.S. commodity and high oleic soybean oils. During a roll out meeting, the group received a global vegetable oil market overview, learned more about biotechnology and soybean oil, and heard the success story of a Mexican soybean oil brand, among numerous other activities.

In addition to the workshop and trade show, USSEC staff from multiple countries made field visits to local grocery stores.

ASA president and former USSEC director John Heisdorffer and USSEC consultant Mark Andersen check out the oil aisle at a Mexican grocery

 

Armando Olvera, a marketing director at RAGASA, spoke to the U.S. Soy group about the success of its brand Nutrioli

