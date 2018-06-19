U.S. SOY GROWER LEADERS PARTICIPATE IN EXPHOTEL IN MEXICO

American Soybean Association (ASA) president and former USSEC director John Heisdorffer, an Iowa farmer, and United Soybean Board (USB) director Mark Caspers, a soybean farmer from Nebraska, participated in Exphotel, the leading trade show for Mexico and Latin America’s hotel, restaurant, and institutions (HRI) sector on June 14.

Exphotel was one part of a U.S. soybean oil mission attended by USSEC staff from multiple countries, held in Cancun, Mexico from June 11 to 14, focusing on U.S. commodity and high oleic soybean oils. During a roll out meeting, the group received a global vegetable oil market overview, learned more about biotechnology and soybean oil, and heard the success story of a Mexican soybean oil brand, among numerous other activities.

In addition to the workshop and trade show, USSEC staff from multiple countries made field visits to local grocery stores.