U.S. Soybean Farmers Meet End Users’ Needs from Planting to Delivery

BY Lisa Humphreys, USEC | December 26, 2017
U.S. soybean farmers start with a seed and end with an end user. Sustainable farming is a way of life for U.S. growers, who strive to meet the needs of their customers while taking care of natural resources.

These videos, in several languages, illustrate the commitment of U.S. soybean farmers.

ussec.org/resources/u-s-soybean-farming-english/

https://ussec.org/resources/u-s-soybean-farming-spanish/

https://ussec.org/resources/u-s-soybean-farming-mandarin/

https://ussec.org/resources/u-s-soybean-farming-korean/

https://ussec.org/resources/u-s-soybean-farming-japanese/

