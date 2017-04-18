U.S. Tractor Sales Up 6% in March, Combines Up 11%

According to the Association of Equipment Manufacturer’s monthly “Flash Report,” the sale of all tractors in the U.S. in March 2017, were up 6% compared to the same month last year.

For the three months in 2017, a total of 42,033 tractors were sold which compares to 39,878 sold thru March 2016 representing a 5% increase for the year.

For the month, two-wheel drive smaller tractors (under 40 HP) were up 10% from last year, while 40 & under 100 HP were up 2%. Sales of 2-wheel drive 100+ HP were down 15%, while 4-wheel drive tractors were up 21%.

For the 1st quarter, two-wheel drive smaller tractors (under 40 HP) are up 14% over last year, while 40 & under 100 HP are down 4%. Sales of 2-wheel drive 100+ HP are down 13%, while 4-wheel drive tractors are down 13%.

Combine sales were up 11% for the month. Sales of combines for the year totaled 715 a decrease of 16% from 2016.